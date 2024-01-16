CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — A 41-point blowout win over Northwestern was a chance for the Illinois women’s basketball team to showcase what it can be this season, it just wasn’t in the plans for the team’s first high major victory of the season to come mid-January. After starting the season 0-8 against those opponents, the Illini (7-8, 1-4 B1G) finally broke through in Evanston, blasting the Wildcats for their first Big Ten win of the season.

“I think everything was connecting that game and we needed it,” Illinois senior guard Makira Cook said. “We needed to get our rhythm back and it was a very fun game.”



“That’s the outcome of the past really month of our practices and how we’ve been very process-driven, have had great practices, and finally got our offense clicking and our defense was on point,” Illinois head coach Shauna Green.

This wasn’t how Green and the Illini thought the season would go, especially with the majority of the roster returning from last season’s run to the NCAA tournament, but the Illini are finally starting to find their groove, especially on defense. That’s the biggest key for Green, along with the health of Cook, who missed the first three games of the season with a concussion.

“It’s hard,” Green said. “It’s frustrating, we all want to win. We all want to have success. For me and for our whole staff and our team just to remain positive and continue to believe. That’s the most important thing. We know what we’re capable of doing. It’s just for me too as a leader to really try to instill and try to be positive, put confidence in them. It was good for everyone to have that feeling and get that win (against Northwestern). Especially how we won, I thought, was really good and much needed for this team.”

Illinois will look to win back-to-back games for just the second time this season on Wednesday, hosting Rutgers at 6 p.m.