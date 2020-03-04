Illinois women’s basketball heads to B1G tourney with ‘clean slate’

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — March often brings out the best in teams and Illinois women’s basketball coach Nancy Fahey is hoping that’s the case for her team. The Illini (11-18, 2-16 B1G) open up play in the Big Ten tournament on Wednesday as the league’s No. 13 seed, facing No. 12 Wisconsin at 1 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

“It’s a clean slate,” Fahey said. “We get an opportunity to play Wisconsin again and I think it’s a game we thought we let go so we’re preparing hard for it and that’s why it’s March, it’s an exciting time for everybody right now.”

“I’m really excited to get to the Big Ten tournament and show them what we’ve got,” Illinois senior forward Ali Andrews said. “We’ve got nothing to lose, just go out and fight until the end.”