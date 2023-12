CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Brynn Shoup-Hill scored a new career high 15 points in 22 minutes leading the Illinois women’s basketball team to a 74-52 win over Northern Kentucky Wednesday night at State Farm Center.

The Illini (5-2) also got double-digit scoring from Makira Cook with the point guard adding 13 points and eight rebounds. Kendall Bostic scored eight points and grabbed a game high 15 rebounds in the non-conference tune-up before the Big Ten opener Sunday when Michigan comes to Champaign.