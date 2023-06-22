CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois women’s basketball Big Ten opponents are out for the 2023-24 season. All conference teams will play an 18-game league schedule, with home and away match-ups against five opponents. The other eight teams will feature four home only and four away only games.

Illinois will see Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska and Northwestern both at State Farm Center and on the road. Home only opponents include Minnesota, Ohio State, Rutgers and Wisconsin, with Iowa, Michigan State, Penn State and Purdue all road only opponents next season.

The Big Ten tournament will once again be in Minneapolis next March, after it made its debut in the Twin Cities in March. Illinois is coming off a historic season, finishing 22-10, qualifying for the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2003.