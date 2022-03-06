CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Down by as many as 15 points, Illinois basketball fought back in the second half against Iowa to win 74-72 and take a share of the Big Ten regular season title for the first time in 17 years and the number one seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

BIG TEN CHAMPS



What a moment @StateFarmCenter after the #Illini won their first regular season championship since 2005. The fans stormed the court, here's a first hand look as @TheOrangeKrush celebrated with @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/gkeBlltkeZ — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) March 7, 2022

On a night where he was honored with the seniors, junior Kofi Cockburn led the Illini with 21 points and dominated the glass with 14 rebounds. Sophomore Coleman Hawkins played a huge role as well, going for nine and 11 rebounds.

Postgame Press Conference: Illinois wins the Big Ten https://t.co/hA10HDVIAB — WCIA 3 Sports (@WCIA3sports) March 7, 2022

The Hawkeyes had a chance to take the lead or tie on the last possession, but Kris Murray missed a three from the corner at the last second to seal the win for the Illini.

The Illini won’t have to play at the Big Ten Tournament until Friday, and get the winner of No. 8 Michigan and No. 9 Indiana.