CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois athletics will start paying its student-athletes for getting good grades. The Alston awards program will begin this fall with the 2022-23 school year, each athlete in all 21 varsity Illini sports is eligible to receive a maximum of $5,980 annually.

This is all following the landmark U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Alston v. NCAA last year.

According to a release from the school, the benefits can take many forms including cash-based academic incentives. The Court determined that institutions can distribute up to $5,980 per student-athlete, per year for academic achievement. The Court deferred to the institutions themselves, or their respective conferences, to determine if and how to administer these newly available benefits.

“This is a great opportunity to continue to help support our team and all of the student-athletes here at Illinois,” Illinois volleyball coach Chris Tamas said in a release. “Our athletic department leadership in this space has been incredible. Our players will benefit from this academic-based rewards program and it will continue to enhance our program and the concept of excellence both on the court and in the classroom. We are truly thankful for all of the people that have made this happen.”