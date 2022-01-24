Illinois WBB at Indiana postponed

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball’s next game at Indiana on Jan. 27 has been postponed for COVID cases on the Illini team.

This is the second time Illinois has had to postpone or cancel games this season due to COVID. They also had to postpone a game during Christmas break due to COVID cases.

🚨 Schedule Update No. 2 🚨



This Thursday's road game at No. 6 Indiana has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 test results within the #Illini program.



— Illinois W Basketball (@IlliniWBB) January 24, 2022

As part of another small tweak, this one for when Indiana comes to Champaign. The game will be moved one day earlier to help reschedule games around the Big Ten. The game will move from Feb. 10 to Feb. 9.