CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois freshman Taylor de Boer will be sidelined indefinitely after the outside hitter was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease this summer. De Boer started feeling sick after returning from Canada in mid-June, representing her home country in the U19 NORCECA Pan American Cup in May. After multiple trips to the emergency room, doctors determined she had ANCA Vasculitis.

“The bulk of my summer has been spent in a hospital bed working on getting better and trying to get my disease into remission,” de Boer posted on Instagram. “Long term I am told by my team of doctors that I will still be able to chase my dreams of training and playing volleyball at the highest level. I see this as a speed bump along my journey and one that I will inevitability grow and learn from.”

De Boer enrolled early at Illinois to try and see the court this season for the Illini. She was in line to do just that and earn a spot in the rotation, before falling ill. Illinois head coach Chris Tamas says it’s unlikely de Boer will be able to return this season, as he does everything to support her health.

“We have to learn how to live life and have to learn what life’s going to throw at you and a lot of it is randomness and you never know what tomorrow brings so let’s be really good about living today and trying to figure out the best as we can,” Tamas said. “Support each other, support the group. The team was very supportive when they found out what was going on and they were visiting her in the hospital including the coaches and everything else. In some ways it brought the team together a lot closer.”

“While I have kept this news quite private to enable me to work though it myself, I am greatful for the kindness of the staff at the OSF Children’s hospital, the Illinois organization and in all that my teammates, coaches and support staff have done for me, in addition to the love and support I have had from family and friends from back home in Canada who have been helpful in my healing and coping with the hard days,” de Boer said in her Instagram post. “You will see me back on the court as soon as I am able and I can’t wait to stand on the court with my teammates and take part in the legacy of Illinois volleyball.”