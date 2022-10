CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Brooke Mosher had a match high 12 kills, Kayla Burbage added 11 and Illinois volleyball swept Rutgers 3-0 at Huff Hall Wednesday night. The Illini (9-8, 4-3 B1G) picked up their sixth sweep of the season and second in the past three matches. Raina Terry also posted double-digit kills with 10, with Caroline Barnes contributing a match high 12 digs.

Illinois returns to the court Saturday visiting No. 10 Minnesota for a 3 p.m. first serve on Big Ten Network.