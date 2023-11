CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois volleyball is on a roll. The Illini won their sixth-straight match, a season high, taking down rival Northwestern in straight sets Wednesday night, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23.

Raina Terry posted a match high 22 kills to lead the way, adding seven digs as well. The Illini are now 13-10 overall and 8-5 in Big Ten play, returning to the court Saturday at No. 2 Wisconsin.