CHARLESTON (WCIA) — In the first meeting between the two programs since 2005, No. 25 Illinois volleyball made quick work of Eastern Illinois Wednesday night, winning in straight sets at Lantz Arena (25-15, 25-23, 25-22) to improve to 5-3 on the season.

Jessica Nunge had a match high 14 kills, to go along with four aces, pacing the Illini attack. Kennedy Collins pitched in eight kills from the middle, with Raina Terry adding eight more from the outside. Caroline Barnes’ 21 digs was also a match high.

Before the match, Illinois middle blocker Maddie Whittington announced she is medically retiring from volleyball. The redshirt sophomore made the announcement on Instagram Wednesday morning, citing her battle with knee injuries the past six years. Whittington had not played in a match this season for the Orange and Blue but started nine out of the ten matches she played in last season.