CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois volleyball won the first set against Ohio State Wednesday night 25-18 but the Buckeyes won the next two 26-24, 25-20, to take control of the match, before the Illini rallied to win the fourth and fifth sets 25-19, 15-6.

With the victory, the Illini improve to 15-12 overall and 10-7 in Big Ten play, with the home finale set for Saturday against Michigan at 6 p.m.