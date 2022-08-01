WCIA — Illinois volleyball is picked to finish tied for sixth in the Big Ten Preseason Poll released on Monday. The Illini are tied with Michigan in the projected order of finish by league coaches. Defending national champion Wisconsin is the favorite to repeat as conference champions, with the Badgers looking for their fourth consecutive B1G title. National runner-up Nebraska is second, followed by Minnesota and Ohio State.

Illinois also got one player on the Big Ten Preseason All-Conference team, with junior outside hitter Raina Terry getting the nod. Illinois is coming off a 22-12 season last year, including the program’s 10th appearance in the Sweet 16 in the past 14 seasons.

2022 BIG TEN VOLLEYBALL PRESEASON POLL

1.         Wisconsin

2.         Nebraska

3.         Minnesota

4.         Ohio State

5.         Penn State

6.         (tie) Illinois

            (tie) Michigan

8.         Purdue

9.         Northwestern

10.       Maryland

11.       Michigan State

12.       Iowa

13.       Indiana

14.       Rutgers

2022 BIG TEN VOLLEYBALL PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

NameSchoolYr.Position      Hometown
Raina TerryIllinoisJr.Outside HitterMarengo, Ohio
*Rainelle JonesMarylandGrad.Middle BlockerOxon Hill, Md.
*Jess MruzikMichiganJr.Outside HitterLivonia, Mich.
*CC McGrawMinnesotaGrad.Libero/Defensive SpecialistPrior Lake, Minn.
Jenna WenaasMinnesotaJr.Outside HitterFrisco, Texas
Kaitlyn HordNebraskaSr.Middle BlockerLouisville, Ky.
*MADI KUBIKNebraskaSr.Outside HitterWest Des Moines, Iowa
Lexi RodriguezNebraskaSo.Libero/Defensive SpecialistSterling, Ill.
*Temi Thomas-AilaraNorthwesternSr.Outside HitterGlenwood, Ill.
Emily LondotOhio StateJr.OppositeUtica, Ohio
*Mac PodrazaOhio StateSr.SetterSunbury, Ohio
Rylee RaderOhio StateJr.Middle BlockerLouisville, Ky.
*Sarah FranklinWisconsinRS-So.Outside HitterLake Worth, Fla.
Devyn RobinsonWisconsinJr.Middle Blocker/Right SideAnkeny, Iowa
*Anna SmrekWisconsinSo.Middle Blocker/Right SideWelland, Ontario

Unanimous selection listed in ALL CAPS  //  * – attending 2022 Big Ten Volleyball Media Days

Additional student-athlete due to tie in voting

Illinois also formally announced its non-conference schedule on Monday, with the Illini starting the season with four straight trips, including matches in Mississippi, Colorado, Ohio and Wisconsin. The first home match for Illinois isn’t until the end of September when Big Ten play starts on Sept. 23 against Maryland.

DateTimeAtOpponentLocationTVRadioTournamentResultLinks
August 26, 2022 (Friday)3 p.m. CTNeutralGeorgia TechOxford, MSOle Miss Invitational
August 27, 2022 (Saturday)1 p.m. CTAwayOle MissOxford, MSOle Miss Invitational
September 3, 2022 (Saturday)3:30 p.m. CTAwayColoradoBoulder, COPac-12/Big Ten Challenge
September 4, 2022 (Sunday)12 p.m. CTNeutralWashingtonBoulder, COPac-12/Big Ten Challenge
September 9, 2022 (Friday)4 p.m. CTNeutralMissouri StateDayton, OHDayton Invitational
September 10, 2022 (Saturday)10 a.m. CTNeutralVillanovaDayton, OHDayton Invitational
September 10, 2022 (Saturday)6 p.m. CTAwayDaytonDayton, OHDayton Invitational
September 17, 2022 (Saturday)10 a.m. CTNeutralIllinois StateMilwaukee, Wis.
September 17, 2022 (Saturday)6 p.m. CTAwayMarquetteMilwaukee, WI
September 23, 2022 (Friday)HomeMarylandChampaign, IL / Huff HallListen
September 24, 2022 (Saturday)HomeNorthwesternChampaign, IL / Huff HallListen
September 30, 2022 (Friday)HomePurdueChampaign, IL / Huff HallListen
October 2, 2022 (Sunday)AwayWisconsinMadison, WI
October 7, 2022 (Friday)AwayMarylandCollege Park, MD
October 9, 2022 (Sunday)AwayPenn StateUniversity Park, PA
October 12, 2022 (Wednesday)HomeRutgersChampaign, IL / Huff Hall
October 15, 2022 (Saturday)AwayMinnesotaMinneapolis, MN
October 19, 2022 (Wednesday)AwayOhio StateColumbus, OH
October 22, 2022 (Saturday)HomeNebraskaChampaign, IL / Huff Hall
October 26, 2022 (Wednesday)HomePenn StateChampaign, IL / Huff Hall
October 30, 2022 (Sunday)AwayRutgersPiscataway, NJ
November 4, 2022 (Friday)HomeWisconsinChampaign, IL / Huff Hall
November 6, 2022 (Sunday)HomeMinnesotaChampaign, IL / Huff Hall
November 11, 2022 (Friday)AwayMichigan StateEast Lansing, MI
November 12, 2022 (Saturday)AwayMichiganAnn Arbor, MI
November 18, 2022 (Friday)HomeMichigan StateChampaign, IL / Huff Hall
November 20, 2022 (Sunday)HomeIowaChampaign, IL / Huff Hall
November 23, 2022 (Wednesday)AwayIndianaBloomington, IN
November 26, 2022 (Saturday)AwayNorthwesternEvanston, IL