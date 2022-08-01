WCIA — Illinois volleyball is picked to finish tied for sixth in the Big Ten Preseason Poll released on Monday. The Illini are tied with Michigan in the projected order of finish by league coaches. Defending national champion Wisconsin is the favorite to repeat as conference champions, with the Badgers looking for their fourth consecutive B1G title. National runner-up Nebraska is second, followed by Minnesota and Ohio State.

Illinois also got one player on the Big Ten Preseason All-Conference team, with junior outside hitter Raina Terry getting the nod. Illinois is coming off a 22-12 season last year, including the program’s 10th appearance in the Sweet 16 in the past 14 seasons.

2022 BIG TEN VOLLEYBALL PRESEASON POLL

1. Wisconsin

2. Nebraska

3. Minnesota

4. Ohio State

5. Penn State

6. (tie) Illinois

(tie) Michigan

8. Purdue

9. Northwestern

10. Maryland

11. Michigan State

12. Iowa

13. Indiana

14. Rutgers

2022 BIG TEN VOLLEYBALL PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

Name School Yr. Position Hometown Raina Terry Illinois Jr. Outside Hitter Marengo, Ohio *Rainelle Jones Maryland Grad. Middle Blocker Oxon Hill, Md. *Jess Mruzik Michigan Jr. Outside Hitter Livonia, Mich. *CC McGraw Minnesota Grad. Libero/Defensive Specialist Prior Lake, Minn. Jenna Wenaas Minnesota Jr. Outside Hitter Frisco, Texas Kaitlyn Hord Nebraska Sr. Middle Blocker Louisville, Ky. *MADI KUBIK Nebraska Sr. Outside Hitter West Des Moines, Iowa Lexi Rodriguez Nebraska So. Libero/Defensive Specialist Sterling, Ill. *Temi Thomas-Ailara Northwestern Sr. Outside Hitter Glenwood, Ill. Emily Londot Ohio State Jr. Opposite Utica, Ohio *Mac Podraza Ohio State Sr. Setter Sunbury, Ohio Rylee Rader Ohio State Jr. Middle Blocker Louisville, Ky. *Sarah Franklin Wisconsin RS-So. Outside Hitter Lake Worth, Fla. Devyn Robinson Wisconsin Jr. Middle Blocker/Right Side Ankeny, Iowa *Anna Smrek Wisconsin So. Middle Blocker/Right Side Welland, Ontario

Unanimous selection listed in ALL CAPS // * – attending 2022 Big Ten Volleyball Media Days

Additional student-athlete due to tie in voting

Illinois also formally announced its non-conference schedule on Monday, with the Illini starting the season with four straight trips, including matches in Mississippi, Colorado, Ohio and Wisconsin. The first home match for Illinois isn’t until the end of September when Big Ten play starts on Sept. 23 against Maryland.