WCIA — Illinois volleyball is picked to finish tied for sixth in the Big Ten Preseason Poll released on Monday. The Illini are tied with Michigan in the projected order of finish by league coaches. Defending national champion Wisconsin is the favorite to repeat as conference champions, with the Badgers looking for their fourth consecutive B1G title. National runner-up Nebraska is second, followed by Minnesota and Ohio State.
Illinois also got one player on the Big Ten Preseason All-Conference team, with junior outside hitter Raina Terry getting the nod. Illinois is coming off a 22-12 season last year, including the program’s 10th appearance in the Sweet 16 in the past 14 seasons.
2022 BIG TEN VOLLEYBALL PRESEASON POLL
1. Wisconsin
2. Nebraska
3. Minnesota
4. Ohio State
5. Penn State
6. (tie) Illinois
(tie) Michigan
8. Purdue
9. Northwestern
10. Maryland
11. Michigan State
12. Iowa
13. Indiana
14. Rutgers
2022 BIG TEN VOLLEYBALL PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|Position
|Hometown
|Raina Terry
|Illinois
|Jr.
|Outside Hitter
|Marengo, Ohio
|*Rainelle Jones
|Maryland
|Grad.
|Middle Blocker
|Oxon Hill, Md.
|*Jess Mruzik
|Michigan
|Jr.
|Outside Hitter
|Livonia, Mich.
|*CC McGraw
|Minnesota
|Grad.
|Libero/Defensive Specialist
|Prior Lake, Minn.
|Jenna Wenaas
|Minnesota
|Jr.
|Outside Hitter
|Frisco, Texas
|Kaitlyn Hord
|Nebraska
|Sr.
|Middle Blocker
|Louisville, Ky.
|*MADI KUBIK
|Nebraska
|Sr.
|Outside Hitter
|West Des Moines, Iowa
|Lexi Rodriguez
|Nebraska
|So.
|Libero/Defensive Specialist
|Sterling, Ill.
|*Temi Thomas-Ailara
|Northwestern
|Sr.
|Outside Hitter
|Glenwood, Ill.
|Emily Londot
|Ohio State
|Jr.
|Opposite
|Utica, Ohio
|*Mac Podraza
|Ohio State
|Sr.
|Setter
|Sunbury, Ohio
|Rylee Rader
|Ohio State
|Jr.
|Middle Blocker
|Louisville, Ky.
|*Sarah Franklin
|Wisconsin
|RS-So.
|Outside Hitter
|Lake Worth, Fla.
|Devyn Robinson
|Wisconsin
|Jr.
|Middle Blocker/Right Side
|Ankeny, Iowa
|*Anna Smrek
|Wisconsin
|So.
|Middle Blocker/Right Side
|Welland, Ontario
Unanimous selection listed in ALL CAPS // * – attending 2022 Big Ten Volleyball Media Days
Additional student-athlete due to tie in voting
Illinois also formally announced its non-conference schedule on Monday, with the Illini starting the season with four straight trips, including matches in Mississippi, Colorado, Ohio and Wisconsin. The first home match for Illinois isn’t until the end of September when Big Ten play starts on Sept. 23 against Maryland.
|Date
|Time
|At
|Opponent
|Location
|TV
|Radio
|Tournament
|Result
|Links
|August 26, 2022 (Friday)
|3 p.m. CT
|Neutral
|Georgia Tech
|Oxford, MS
|Ole Miss Invitational
|August 27, 2022 (Saturday)
|1 p.m. CT
|Away
|Ole Miss
|Oxford, MS
|Ole Miss Invitational
|September 3, 2022 (Saturday)
|3:30 p.m. CT
|Away
|Colorado
|Boulder, CO
|Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge
|September 4, 2022 (Sunday)
|12 p.m. CT
|Neutral
|Washington
|Boulder, CO
|Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge
|September 9, 2022 (Friday)
|4 p.m. CT
|Neutral
|Missouri State
|Dayton, OH
|Dayton Invitational
|September 10, 2022 (Saturday)
|10 a.m. CT
|Neutral
|Villanova
|Dayton, OH
|Dayton Invitational
|September 10, 2022 (Saturday)
|6 p.m. CT
|Away
|Dayton
|Dayton, OH
|Dayton Invitational
|September 17, 2022 (Saturday)
|10 a.m. CT
|Neutral
|Illinois State
|Milwaukee, Wis.
|September 17, 2022 (Saturday)
|6 p.m. CT
|Away
|Marquette
|Milwaukee, WI
|September 23, 2022 (Friday)
|Home
|Maryland
|Champaign, IL / Huff Hall
|Listen
|September 24, 2022 (Saturday)
|Home
|Northwestern
|Champaign, IL / Huff Hall
|Listen
|September 30, 2022 (Friday)
|Home
|Purdue
|Champaign, IL / Huff Hall
|Listen
|October 2, 2022 (Sunday)
|Away
|Wisconsin
|Madison, WI
|October 7, 2022 (Friday)
|Away
|Maryland
|College Park, MD
|October 9, 2022 (Sunday)
|Away
|Penn State
|University Park, PA
|October 12, 2022 (Wednesday)
|Home
|Rutgers
|Champaign, IL / Huff Hall
|October 15, 2022 (Saturday)
|Away
|Minnesota
|Minneapolis, MN
|October 19, 2022 (Wednesday)
|Away
|Ohio State
|Columbus, OH
|October 22, 2022 (Saturday)
|Home
|Nebraska
|Champaign, IL / Huff Hall
|October 26, 2022 (Wednesday)
|Home
|Penn State
|Champaign, IL / Huff Hall
|October 30, 2022 (Sunday)
|Away
|Rutgers
|Piscataway, NJ
|November 4, 2022 (Friday)
|Home
|Wisconsin
|Champaign, IL / Huff Hall
|November 6, 2022 (Sunday)
|Home
|Minnesota
|Champaign, IL / Huff Hall
|November 11, 2022 (Friday)
|Away
|Michigan State
|East Lansing, MI
|November 12, 2022 (Saturday)
|Away
|Michigan
|Ann Arbor, MI
|November 18, 2022 (Friday)
|Home
|Michigan State
|Champaign, IL / Huff Hall
|November 20, 2022 (Sunday)
|Home
|Iowa
|Champaign, IL / Huff Hall
|November 23, 2022 (Wednesday)
|Away
|Indiana
|Bloomington, IN
|November 26, 2022 (Saturday)
|Away
|Northwestern
|Evanston, IL