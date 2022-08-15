WCIA — Illinois volleyball is ranked No. 17 in the AVCA preseason poll released on Monday. The Illini are one of seven Big Ten teams in the first coaches poll of the new year, led by No. 1 Nebraska. Overall, Illinois will face nine teams either ranked or receiving votes in the first rankings, including the season opener against No. 9 Georgia Tech next weekend at the Ole Miss Invitational.

AVCA DIVISION I PRESEASON COACHES POLL:
AUGUST 15, 2022

RankSchool (First-Place Votes Adjusted)Total Points Adjusted2022 RecordPrevious Week
1Nebraska (24)15380-0NR
2Texas (27)15280-0NR
3Wisconsin (12)14390-0NR
4Louisville (1)13170-0NR
5Minnesota12510-0NR
6Pittsburgh12220-0NR
7Ohio State11140-0NR
8Washington11020-0NR
9Georgia Tech10340-0NR
10BYU10090-0NR
11Kentucky8900-0NR
12UCLA7910-0NR
13Purdue7830-0NR
14Stanford7550-0NR
15Florida7330-0NR
16Baylor6450-0NR
17Illinois5040-0NR
18Creighton4770-0NR
19Oregon3920-0NR
20Penn State3310-0NR
21Western Kentucky2800-0NR
22Utah2540-0NR
23Kansas2190-0NR
24Southern California1870-0NR
25San Diego1540-0NR

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Washington State 104; Miami (FL) 101; Tennessee 83; Michigan 66; North Carolina 66; Pepperdine 60; UCF 55; Mississippi State 51; Rice 50; Hawai’i 48; Florida State 43; Marquette 40; Ball State 18; Dayton 14; South Alabama 5; Texas State 3.