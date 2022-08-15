WCIA — Illinois volleyball is ranked No. 17 in the AVCA preseason poll released on Monday. The Illini are one of seven Big Ten teams in the first coaches poll of the new year, led by No. 1 Nebraska. Overall, Illinois will face nine teams either ranked or receiving votes in the first rankings, including the season opener against No. 9 Georgia Tech next weekend at the Ole Miss Invitational.

AVCA DIVISION I PRESEASON COACHES POLL:

AUGUST 15, 2022

Rank School (First-Place Votes Adjusted) Total Points Adjusted 2022 Record Previous Week 1 Nebraska (24) 1538 0-0 NR 2 Texas (27) 1528 0-0 NR 3 Wisconsin (12) 1439 0-0 NR 4 Louisville (1) 1317 0-0 NR 5 Minnesota 1251 0-0 NR 6 Pittsburgh 1222 0-0 NR 7 Ohio State 1114 0-0 NR 8 Washington 1102 0-0 NR 9 Georgia Tech 1034 0-0 NR 10 BYU 1009 0-0 NR 11 Kentucky 890 0-0 NR 12 UCLA 791 0-0 NR 13 Purdue 783 0-0 NR 14 Stanford 755 0-0 NR 15 Florida 733 0-0 NR 16 Baylor 645 0-0 NR 17 Illinois 504 0-0 NR 18 Creighton 477 0-0 NR 19 Oregon 392 0-0 NR 20 Penn State 331 0-0 NR 21 Western Kentucky 280 0-0 NR 22 Utah 254 0-0 NR 23 Kansas 219 0-0 NR 24 Southern California 187 0-0 NR 25 San Diego 154 0-0 NR

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Washington State 104; Miami (FL) 101; Tennessee 83; Michigan 66; North Carolina 66; Pepperdine 60; UCF 55; Mississippi State 51; Rice 50; Hawai’i 48; Florida State 43; Marquette 40; Ball State 18; Dayton 14; South Alabama 5; Texas State 3.