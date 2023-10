CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Raina Terry scored a match high 16 kills to lead Illinois volleyball to a five-set win over Indiana on Wednesday night at Huff Hall. With the victory, the Illini (11-10, 6-5 B1G) have won a season high four-straight matches and are now above .500 in Big Ten play for the first time this year, after losing the conference opener against the Hoosiers in Bloomington last month.

Illinois returns to the court Saturday night hosting No. 16 Purdue at 6 p.m.