COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WCIA) — Caleb Griffin called game.

The Danville native made a 43-yard field goal as time expired as Illinois upset Maryland 27-24 at SECU Stadium on Saturday afternoon, snapping a two-game losing streak in the first Big Ten win of the season for the Illini.

After the Terrapins (5-2, 2-2 B1G) kicked a game tying field goal with 1:31 remaining in the game, the Illini (3-4, 1-3 B1G) put together a seven-play, 50-yard game winning drive including a 29-yard Luke Altmyer pass to Casey Washington to get the the Illini to the Maryland 42-yard line. Five plays later, Griffin kicked the game winner to put some life into a program that has struggled most of the season, especially offensively.

Illinois returns home next Saturday hosting Wisconsin for homecoming in a 2:30 kickoff at Memorial Stadium.