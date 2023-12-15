WCIA — Illinois women’s basketball is not trying to dodge its performance in the Big Ten opener, a 36 point loss to No. 25 Michigan.

“We definitely needed to learn from it,” guard Makira Cook said. “It was horrendous watching it, we couldn’t even keep our eyes on the screen. It was just so bad. It didn’t even look like us. But that’s why we needed this week to really just lock in us and do our thing.”

The Illini have spent all week reviewing the tape, trying to learn what they can from the performance. It is the worst loss in head coach Shauna Green’s time at Illinois.

“They knew it wasn’t the performance we wanted,” Green said. “They understand that this team, they get that. So we went through it, we showed it, we talked about it, and then we went to work and worked on it.”

Braggin’ Rights is up next for the Illini, as they play the second part of a doubleheader with Illinois men’s basketball. Tip-off against Missouri is 3 p.m. on Sunday.