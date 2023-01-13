CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Dain Dainja scored a team high 20 points, Matthew Mayer added 19, with Terrence Shannon Jr. scoring 15 of his 17 points in the first half, to lead Illinois to a 75-66 win over Michigan State in front of an Orange Out State Farm Center crowd Friday night.

After starting Big Ten play 0-3, the Illini (12-5, 3-3 B1G) have rattled off three straight wins to get back to .500 in league play, in a tie for seventh in the conference.

AJ Hoggard led the Spartans (12-5, 4-2 B1G) with 20 points. Tyson Walker added 14, with Joey Hauser putting up 11 points and 11 rebounds.

WCIA 3’s Andy Olson reports LIVE courtside after the win with a 1-on-1 interview with Coleman Hawkins.

Illinois visits Minnesota Monday for a 5 p.m. tip-off in Minneapolis.