CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It’s not unusual for Illinois sophomore Alexis Wendel to leap into the pool with her twin sister Leslie, but since splitting up to swim at different Big Ten schools, it’s become a special opportunity to feel just like old times.

“We’ve been competing against each other our whole lives,” Leslie Wendel said. “We swim the same events, so it’s a lot of head-to-head, but we’re used to it.”

The Wendels both compete in the 100-yard and 200-yard butterfly, with Alexis swimming for the Illini, and Leslie for the Hawkeyes.

“A lot of our teammates when they see us for the first time are like, ‘Whoa, oh my god there’s two of them,'” Alexis Wendel said.

Both have strong Illinois connections, their mom Jill swam for the Illini between 1988-92. But two years ago when it came time to make their own college decision, the twins agreed it was right to chart their own courses.

“We’ve been known as the Wendel twins our whole life,” Alexis said. “Having our own identity at different schools was also super important to us.”



“Especially in swimming,” Leslie added.



“Especially in swimming because we’ve been competing on the same team our whole life, obviously the same high school,” said Alexis. “Developing ourselves as individuals was also super important as well.”

But that doesn’t mean the Wendels don’t appreciate the times when their paths cross on the Big Ten schedule, like when the Hawkeyes came to Champaign last Friday.

“I think our mannerisms are very similar as well,” Alexis said. “One of my coaches was like, ‘Whoa it’s like watching a mirror.'”



“Which I feel like is such a big compliment because that’s my twin,” Leslie said.

Alexis got the best of her sister in both events this time, bettering Leslie by just over a second in the 100-yard butterfly, but each are hoping for a rematch at Big Tens next month.

“I guess that would be the ultimate bragging right,” said Alexis.