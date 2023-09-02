CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football’s season opener came down to the final seconds Saturday night as Caleb Griffin kicked the Illini (1-0) to a 30-28 win over Toledo (0-1) on a 29-yard field goal with five seconds left.

Everything was peachy to start for the Illini going 10 plays, 75 yards for the opening score from Josh McCray. In his first start with the Illini, Luke Altmyer was a perfect 5-for-5 on the drive. After holding the Rockets to a field goal on their drive, nothing could go right for the Illini in the first half.

Illinois was flagged for nine penalties in the first half alone, which snuffed out any offensive rhythm. Toledo took advantage as the visitors bookended halftime with touchdowns to take a 19-7 lead. Following an Altmyer interception on the Illini’s first second half possession, momentum changed hands as Miles Scott intercepted DeQuan Finn returned it to the house for the second Illini touchdown. The turnover is Scott’s first since switching to defense from wide receiver in the offseason.

Illinois stayed on a roll, forcing a three-and-out that led into Altmyer finding Pat Bryant for the QB’s first touchdown in Orange and Blue on the next drive. And then found him once more to put the Illini up eight points.

Following a field goal and touchdown by the Rockets to take a one point lead, Illinois and Altmyer were facing a fourth down with the game on the line when the Ole Miss transfer connected with Casey Washington for a 33-yard first down catch. Griffin connected on the game winner to end the drive and put the Illini on top for good.

“Going through the game today I’m like, ‘Okay, okay, okay it might come down to me. Okay it’s going to come down to me. Okay you got a 29-yard field goal, make your kick,'” Griffin said. “Obviously that’s what I did, it was a really cool feeling.”

Altmyer finished with 211 yards and two touchdowns through the air in his debut. Bryant led with six receptions while Altmyer also was the rushing leader with 69 yards. The win makes three straight season-opening wins for the Illini, dating back to 2021.

Illinois has a short week to get ready for Kansas, as they head to Lawrence for a Friday night matchup with the Jayhawks. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.