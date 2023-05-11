URBANA (WCIA) — One day after scoring a program record eight runs in a Big Ten tournament game, the bats went cold for Illinois softball. The Illini (29-27) were held to just three hits, leaving four runners on base, in a 1-0 quarterfinal loss to No. 4 Nebraska Thursday night at Eichelberger Field.

Kelly Ryono had two out of the three Illinois hits, with Gabi Robles the only other player to collect a hit. Addy Jarvis started in the circle for Illinois, holding the Huskers (34-19) to just three hits as well, but a Sydney Gray RBI single in the first inning proved to be the difference. Jarvis threw four innings and took a hard luck loss, only allowing three hits, one earned run and two walks.

Nebraska advances to face top seed Northwestern in Friday’s semifinals, with the top four seeds all advancing, albeit not without drama. No. 2 Indiana went to nine innings against No. 7 Penn State before a walk-off home run propelled the Hoosiers to a win. In the first game of the day, No. 3 Minnesota got a walk-off single to beat No. 6 Ohio State in eight innings.

2023 BIG TEN SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

Game 5: #3 Minnesota def. #6 Ohio State, 3-2 (8 inn.)

Game 6: #2 Indiana def. #7 Penn State, 5-4 (9 inn.)

Game 7: #1 Northwestern def. #9 Iowa, 3-1