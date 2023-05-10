URBANA (WCIA) — The Illini softball season is alive for another day.

No. 12 seed Illinois upset No. 5 Wisconsin 8-4 in the first round of the Big Ten tournament on Wednesday night, the first win in the tourney for the Illini since 2019.

The Illini (29-26) erupted in the third inning scoring six runs, four off a grand slam from Danielle Davis, turning a two-run deficit into a four-run lead. Stevie Meade started the rally with a sacrifice fly, before Sydney Mallott’s infield single plated the second run.

Lauren Wiles started in the circle for Illinois but only lasted an inning, giving up two earned runs before Addy Jarvis entered in the second. Jarvis picked up the win, with Tori McQueen getting the final out in the bottom of the seventh.

Illinois advances to Thursday night’s quarterfinals, facing No. 4 Nebraska at 7 p.m.

2023 BIG TEN SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

Game 1: #6 Ohio State def. #11 Rutgers, 7-4

Game 2: #7 Penn State def. #10 Michigan, 3-2

Game 3: #9 Iowa def. #8 Maryland, 7-1

Game 4: #12 Illinois def. #5 Wisconsin, 8-4