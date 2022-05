WCIA — Illinois was selected Sunday to play in the Columbia, Mo. Regional, hosted by No. 15 Missouri, where they will play Arizona in the first game.

Illinois softball is headed to the No. 15 Missouri Regional in the NCAA Tournament. They'll play Arizona in their first game. — Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) May 15, 2022

It is the fourth time under head coach Tyra Perry the Illini have been selected for the tournament. Illinois was not secured a spot, having lost in its first game to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament.

The tournament gets started on Friday, May 20.