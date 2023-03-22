URBANA (WCIA) — Lauren Wiles threw 5.1 innings allowing just one run on five hits, while striking out five, leading Illinois to a 5-1 win over Bradley at Eichelberger Field Wednesday night.

Avrey Steiner, Megan Ward and Delaney Rummell led the Illini (18-9) offensively with each player recording two hits. Stevie Meade added two RBI to help Illinois extend its lead, scoring three urns in the bottom of the sixth.

After playing 25 of its first 27 of the season on the road, Illinois gets the next seven all at home, including the Big Ten opener against Rutgers this weekend. First pitch against the Scarlet Knights is set for Friday at 5 p.m.

“I’m so excited,” Rummell said. “We’re more than prepared, we’re more than ready, top to bottom, offense, defense, we’re ready for it.”



“I think we’ve been at about 60% of our capacity,” Illinois head coach Tyra Perry said. “There’s been some nervous moments or just clutch situations where we come through sometimes and sometimes we would be a little bit passive, so just trying to be a little bit more consistent and being present in the moment is going to take us far.”