URBANA (WCIA) — Maryland softball scored three runs in the second inning and three in the fifth on its way to a 6-1 win over Illinois Sunday at Eichelberger Field in the regular season finale. With the win, the Terps swept the Illini in the three-game weekend series, as Illinois finishes 28-26 overall and 6-16 in the league.

Illinois will now host the Big Ten tournament this week for the first time in program history, with the Illini the 12th and final seed. The first games of the four-day tournament are Wednesday.

Wednesday, May 10 (First Round)

Game 1 (#6 Ohio State vs. #11 Rutgers) – 11 a.m. CT (BTN)

Game 2 (#7 Penn State vs. #10 Michigan) – 1:30 p.m. CT (BTN)

Game 3 (#8 Maryland vs. #9 Iowa) – 4:30 p.m. CT (BTN)

Game 4 (#5 Wisconsin vs. #12 Illinois) – 7 p.m. CT (BTN)



Thursday, May 11 (Quarterfinal)

Game 5 (#3 Minnesota vs. Game 1 winner) – 11 a.m. CT (BTN)

Game 6 (#2 Indiana vs. Game 2 winner) – 1:30 p.m. CT (BTN)

Game 7 (#1 Northwestern vs. Game 3 winner) – 4:30 p.m. CT (BTN)

Game 8 (#4 Nebraska vs. Game 4 winner) – 7 p.m. CT (BTN)



Friday, May 12 (Semifinals)

Game 9 (Game 5 vs. Game 6 winner) – 5 p.m. CT (BTN)

Game 10 (Game 7 vs. Game 8 winner) – 7:30 p.m. CT (BTN)



Saturday, May 13 (Championship)

Game 11 (Game 9 vs. Game 10 winner) – 3 p.m. CT (BTN)