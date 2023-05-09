URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois softball is hosting the Big Ten tournament for the first time in program history and looking at the event as a fresh start, after a disappointing 12th place finish in the league.

“It’s a whole new reset, I think it’s exactly what this team needs right now,” Illinois senior Avrey Steiner said.

Expectations were high for the Illini in 2023, returning nearly their entire starting lineup, but a 6-16 record in conference has left the team searching for answers.

“You guys know me, I’m not going to sugar coat it,” Illinois head coach Tyra Perry said. “Things haven’t been where they should’ve been.”

A year removed from a trip to the NCAA Regionals, the Illini offense has scored 53 less runs and allowed 51 more compared to a year ago. It resulted in a 28-26 overall record, the most losses for the program in one year since 2015.

“I’m probably one of the worst losers you can ever see, and I’d like to keep that standard held high,” Illinois senior Kailee Powell said. “I know how good this program is, how good we’ve shown to be in the past, how good we’ve been in certain games.”



“We have all the ability in the world to accomplish the things we want to accomplish,” added Steiner. “Just being calm in that aspect knowing what we have, what we need, and also being excited that we have the opportunity.”

Using that prior postseason experience, the Illini still have belief they could pull the ultimate upset on their home field.

“Losing is tough,” said Perry. “It’s really tough when you’re used to winning. I think we take some things harder than we needed to. We’re talking about hitting that reset button and that we’re 0-0 now.”



“Right now, I’m hoping we saved all of our energy and hoping we kinda created a Cinderella story,” Powell said. “I don’t know, it might be a pretty good Cinderella story?”

To do it, they’ll need to win four-straight games in the conference tournament. Illinois has only won four in-a-row against high major opponents once this season. It all gets started Wednesday against No. 5 Wisconsin at 7 p.m. at Eichelberger Field.

Wednesday, May 10 (First Round)

Game 1 (#6 Ohio State vs. #11 Rutgers) – 11 a.m. CT (BTN)

Game 2 (#7 Penn State vs. #10 Michigan) – 1:30 p.m. CT (BTN)

Game 3 (#8 Maryland vs. #9 Iowa) – 4:30 p.m. CT (BTN)

Game 4 (#5 Wisconsin vs. #12 Illinois) – 7 p.m. CT (BTN)



Thursday, May 11 (Quarterfinal)

Game 5 (#3 Minnesota vs. Game 1 winner) – 11 a.m. CT (BTN)

Game 6 (#2 Indiana vs. Game 2 winner) – 1:30 p.m. CT (BTN)

Game 7 (#1 Northwestern vs. Game 3 winner) – 4:30 p.m. CT (BTN)

Game 8 (#4 Nebraska vs. Game 4 winner) – 7 p.m. CT (BTN)



Friday, May 12 (Semifinals)

Game 9 (Game 5 vs. Game 6 winner) – 5 p.m. CT (BTN)

Game 10 (Game 7 vs. Game 8 winner) – 7:30 p.m. CT (BTN)



Saturday, May 13 (Championship)

Game 11 (Game 9 vs. Game 10 winner) – 3 p.m. CT (BTN)