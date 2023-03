URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois softball brought the bats Tuesday afternoon against SIUE hitting five home runs on its way to a 13-4 five inning win at Eichelberger Field.

The Illini (19-12) got long balls from Kelly Ryono, Paige Berkmeyer, Danielle Davis, Sydney Malott and Stevie Meade. Sydney Sickles recorded the win for Illinois in the circle, throwing three shutout innings only allowing four hits.

Illinois returns to the diamond Wednesday hosting Indiana State at 4 p.m.