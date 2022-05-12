EAST LANSING, Mi. (WCIA) — Illinois softball is in East Lansing, Michigan for the Big Ten Tournament. They faced Ohio State and lost 5-1.

Bases were loaded at the top of the 3rd, Buckeyes McKenzie Bump dribbled one to first. Illinois has a misthrow and Ohio State score two more, making it 4-0 Ohio State.

In the same inning, senior Sydney Sickels came in to relieve freshman Lauren Wiles. The bases were loaded as Sickels gets the strike out, getting Illinois out of the inning and a chance to earn those runs back.

In the bottom of the 4th, senior Avrey Steiner got the first hit for Illinois with a base hit to left field. Steiner leads the Big Ten in hits this year.

During the bottom of the 7th– catcher Bella Loya hits a grounder between third and short. She gets to first as the Buckeyes shortstop tries to get junior Kelly Ryono out at third. Ryono has a great slide dodging the tag to be safe on the base. Loya gets an RBI as Illinois scored another run.

Unfortunately, they aren’t able to score anymore and Ohio State wins 5-1. Illinois is out of the big ten tournament. They were ranked 3rd in the conference with a record of 15-7. Illinois is ranked 25 overall for the NCAA tournament. The selection show is on Sunday.