CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois softball coach Tyra Perry is set to receive a new multi-year contract extension that will keep her with the program through the 2027 season. The Illini coach is in line to get a new five-year deal that will pay an annual starting salary of $200,000, with annual increases of $10,000 through August 2027. The deal will be presented to the Illinois Board of Trustees for approval at its regularly scheduled meeting next Thursday in Chicago.

The new contract will increase her base salary by $20,000 per year. This is the second contract extension Perry has received, after getting two years tacked on to her original five-year deal in 2018.

Perry took over the program in 2015 as the second ever coach and took the Illini to three NCAA tournament appearances in her first four seasons. Illinois is coming off a 29-27 season and a 12th place finish in the Big Ten. Perry has won 30 or more games five times in her eight seasons at the helm with the Illini. Last season, Perry won her 600th career game in 22 years including stops at Ball State, Western Kentucky and Birmingham-Southern.