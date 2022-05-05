URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois softball finishes its regular season this weekend hosting Penn State. The Illini are looking to lock down a top four spot in next week’s conference tournament at Michigan State. Illinois head softball coach Tyra Perry also recently won her 600th career game.

Perry comes from a coaching family, but her high school dream had little to do with a whistle.

“I wanted to be a missionary if you look at my high school basketball program, they used to ask us those questions, and then it kind of evolved into nursing,” Perry said.

Perry completed two years of nursing school at Nicholls State before transferring to Louisiana State, where she played softball. By senior year, the coaching bug had hit and her dreams of being a traveling nurse were behind her.

“I loved the idea, I think I would have been great either way but what better job to have than coaching Division I college softball,” Perry said.

More than 600 wins later, it’s safe to say she made the right decision. From Birmingham-Southern to Western Kentucky, Ball State to Illinois, Perry has been successful at each stop, winning 30-plus games a year 11 times.

“It’s not a one-woman show by any means, you know and even now I’m just thankful for all the coaches I’ve had along the way and all the players,” Perry said.

“You can always look back and say I contributed to that or my team, my career, has contributed to her success and I think it’s a really neat thing,” Senior infielder Avery Steiner said.

For her players, Perry’s success all starts with her approach.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen her in a panic state, ever. She doesn’t even raise her voice much, it’s always just level-headed,” Senior infielder Kailee Powell said.

While that may sound the making of a great nurse or missionary, Perry believes she’s right where she’s supposed to be.