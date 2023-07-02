WCIA — Illinois softball is adding former ace pitcher Sydney Sickels to its coaching staff as an assistant.

This offseason the NCAA eliminated volunteer coaching positions in baseball, softball, and hockey. At the same time, those sports are now allowed to have four assistants.

“I’m beyond thankful to Coach [Tyra] Perry and the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics for the opportunity to continue to be a part of a university, program and sport that has shaped me into who I am,” Sickels said in a statement. “I’m excited to get to work!”

After a five-year career which concluded in 2023, Sickels is the all-time Illinois leader in strikeouts and saves.