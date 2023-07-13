CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — When Joy Fawcett and Amy Griffin needed a place for the U.S. Deaf Women’s National Team to train, the former World Cup champions turned coaches knew who to call.



“Very rarely do you meet people who’s actions and words match every single day,” Griffin said. “But Janet (Rayfield) is one person who I knew if she said it, she meant it.”

Illinois women’s soccer head coach Janet Rayfield offered up the facilities to the team, who jumped at the opportunity to finish camp in Urbana before heading to the World Cup in Malaysia.

“We usually don’t have facilities like this so it’s really cool that Janet has opened her arms to us,” Fawcett said.



“I mean they’ve had training camps on a dairy farm,” said Rayfield. “They’ve had training camps in various of places and now that they’re under the U.S. Soccer umbrella, we’ve talked and I said, ‘Look we got a great facility, if you ever need a training camp.'”

Now with sign language interpreters by their side to help, Fawcett and Griffin, who have played soccer at the highest level, are giving back to the game.

“To grow the game in the best way I can,” Griffin said about her motive behind coaching. “What I’m getting back is way more than what I’m giving honestly.”



“It reminded me of when I was on the team back in the early 90s,” Fawcett said about her reasoning behind coaching. “That you didn’t get anything, any support. It just reminded me then wanting to fight and help them grow and get what they deserve and we are at that point now.”

And by something as small as offering facilities, the Illini helped promote that change.

“I think it’s just been educational for all of us,” said Rayfield. “To have them share that with people in the community and our players and I’ve learned a lot watching them train and just how we all communicate sometimes in different ways and that’s been a great lesson to learn.”



“They can feel valued, it’s one of the reasons we’re here at the University of Illinois,” Griffin said.

And with their week long training wrapping up in Champaign, the U.S. Deaf Women’s National Team will fly out to Malaysia in September to compete in the World Deaf Football Championship.