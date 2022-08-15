WCIA — Illinois soccer was picked to finish last in the Big Ten preseason coaches poll released on Monday. The Illini are coming off a 5-11-1 season under longtime head coach Janet Rayfield. Twenty-four letter winners are returning led by Kendra Pasquale, Ashley Cathro and Eileen Murphy, who were the team’s three selections on the league’s ‘Players to Watch’ release. Penn State and Rutgers tied for the top spot in the poll. Illinois’ season opening match is Thursday at 7 p.m. against Illinois State.

2022 BIG TEN WOMEN’S SOCCER PRESEASON POLL

1. (tie) Penn State

(tie) Rutgers

3. Michigan

4. Wisconsin

5. Ohio State

6. Michigan State

7. Purdue

8. Iowa

9. Minnesota

10. Indiana

11. Northwestern

12. Nebraska

13. Maryland

14. Illinois



2022 BIG TEN WOMEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS TO WATCH LIST

Ashley Cathro, R-Sr., D, Illinois

Eileen Murphy, Sr., D, Illinois

Kendra Pasquale, R-Sr., M, Illinois

Jamie Gerstenberg, So., GK, Indiana

Jordyn Levy, So., F, Indiana

Arianna Rose, Fr., D, Indiana

Samantha Cary, Sr., D, Iowa

Kenzie Roling, So., F, Iowa

Hailey Rydberg, Grad., M, Iowa

Malikae Dayes, Grad., F, Maryland

Mikayla Dayes, Grad., F, Maryland

Juliana Lynch, Jr., M, Maryland

Hannah Blake, Sr., M, Michigan

Lily Farkas, Sr., M, Michigan

Avery Kalitta, So., M, Michigan

Ruby Diodati, Grad., D, Michigan State

Lauren Kozal, R-Sr., GK, Michigan State

Samantha White, Grad., D, Michigan State

Sophia Boman, Jr., M, Minnesota

Izzy Brown, Sr., F, Minnesota

Megan Plaschko, Sr., GK, Minnesota

Eleanor Dale, Jr., F, Nebraska

Reagan Raabe, Jr., M, Nebraska

Sarah Weber, So., F, Nebraska

Josie Aulicino, Jr., M, Northwestern

Meg Boade, Jr., F, Northwestern

Aurea del Carmen, Sr., M, Northwestern

Talani Barnett, Grad., D, Ohio State

Kayla Fischer, Grad., F, Ohio State

Sydney Jones, So., D, Ohio State

Penelope Hocking, Grad., F, Penn State

Payton Linnehan, Sr., F, Penn State

Ally Schlegel, R-Sr., F, Penn State

Sydney Duarte, Grad., M, Purdue

Gracie Dunaway, So., F, Purdue

Emily Mathews, Jr., M, Purdue

Sara Brocious, Jr., M, Rutgers

Meagan McClelland, Grad., GK, Rutgers

Riley Tiernan, So., F, Rutgers

Emma Jaskaniec, Sr., M, Wisconsin

Aidan McConnell, So., D, Wisconsin

Natalie Viggiano, Grad., M, Wisconsin