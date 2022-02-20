EAST LANSING, Mich. (WCIA) — Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood challenged his team to show some fight on Friday. The Illini answered the call in a 79-74 win at No. 19 Michigan State Saturday afternoon, beating the Spartans (18-8, 9-6 B1G) at Breslin Center for the first time since 2015.

What did it mean for Brad Underwood to beat Tom Izzo at Michigan State? Quite a bit actually…



"He's a Hall of Famer so it was important for me because I haven't won here. It's a box checked and it just so happens it keeps us in first (in the Big Ten standings)" pic.twitter.com/3SjPTgpx5p — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) February 19, 2022

“They had a lot of fun last year winning it (a Big Ten tournament championship) and they know what’s it’s about and we needed to get back to that, develop a little more of a warrior mentality as I call it,” Underwood said. “Feel pretty good about that, high character guys in that locker room.”

The Illini (19-7, 12-4 B1G) got a game high 27 points from Kofi Cockburn, to go along with nine rebounds from the 7-foot big man. He powered the play inside, while Jacob Grandison splashed six 3s to give Illinois the shooting boost it had missed the past few games. Grandison’s 24 points are a new career high with the Illini after transferring from Holy Cross.

Why was Jacob Grandison in the gym at 3 a.m. after flying back from Rutgers this week?



"It's all about work"



"I knew I needed to make adjustments and shake it off and be a pro about it"



Grandison hit six 3s at Michigan State in the #Illini win pic.twitter.com/Znip13xbGo — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) February 20, 2022

“We always take it personal,” Cockburn said about Underwood calling out the team. “We always try to prove you wrong, even if you’re a coach, we always try to prove we can do whatever you say we can’t do. We do whatever it takes to win.”

Turns out the @pizzahut parking lot reference is nothing new for the #Illini, who have been hearing it for years from Brad Underwood



"That's what we do, we go in the Pizza Hut parking lot and put our fists up and fight our way out" pic.twitter.com/xYiS6mdbPO — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) February 19, 2022

Trent Frazier made some history in the win, passing Dee Brown for career 3-pointers made, moving Frazier into second place all-time with 301. The super-senior hit a triple with :23 remaining to seal the win for the Illini.

“You know coach trusts me to put the ball in my hand for that shot and despite going 0-for-6 in the first half, I’m a shooter so that’s what I’m going to do, I’m going to shoot the ball,” Frazier said. “I had confidence in myself because I’ve worked on that shot thousands of times and I just took in the whole moment and stepped up and made that shot so it’s all just my teammates and coaches, continue to believe in me.”



Illinois returns to the court on Thursday hosting Ohio State for an 8 p.m. tip at State Farm Center.