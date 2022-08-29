CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Chase Brown is the Big Ten co-offensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday. Brown shined in the season opener, leading Illinois to a 38-6 win over Wyoming in the Week 0 game at Memorial Stadium. The junior running back rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns, catching another touchdown pass as well, combining for 167 all-purpose yards.

Brown’s performance pushed him past the 2,000-yard mark in career rushing yards after transferring from Western Michigan. He also had the most rushing yards in a season opener by an Illini since at least 1945.

Illinois heads to Indiana to open Big Ten play under the Friday Night Lights with a 7 p.m. kickoff on FS1.