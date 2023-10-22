WCIA — The end of Saturday’s loss to Wisconsin is about as brutal as it can get, as Illinois gave up 18 unanswered points just in the fourth quarter and lost 25-21.

There were positives to take from the game, like being able to move the ball on the ground. The Illini had 223 total rushing yards, and leading the way was Luke Altmyer with 100 even. True freshman Kaden Feagin got the start again and added a career-high 97 yards to the attack.

“The o-line did amazing. I think they did amazing the whole game,” Feagin said. “Finding the holes, and the hole was there. That’s just the o-line.”

“It’s just kind of the way things played out, the way things were presented to me,” Altmyer said. “Tried to go and compete whether it was scrambles or designed runs. Whatever it may be.”

Illinois goes into the bye week at 3-5 with Minnesota on-deck when they come back. That game is scheduled for Nov. 4, but no kickoff time has been announced.