CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Six Illinois basketball players scored in double-figures, as the the Illini made a season high 13 3s on its way to a 104-71 win over Fairleigh Dickinson Friday night at State Farm Center. It was the first game without Terrence Shannon Jr. after the senior guard was suspended on Thursday for a rape charge in Kansas.

Dain Dainja led the way for the Illini (10-2) scoring a season high 19 points, going 9-of-10 from the field. Justin Harmon and Coleman Hawkins both put up 18 points apiece, with Quincy Guerrier adding 14, Marcus Domask with 11 and Ty Rodgers putting up 10. He also added a game high 15 rebounds and five assists.