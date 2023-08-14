CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football received three votes in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll released Monday morning. Two-time defending national champion Georgia is the No. 1 team, followed by Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama and Louisiana State, rounding out the top five.

Five Big Ten teams are ranked in the first poll, with Penn State (7th), Wisconsin (19) and Iowa (25) all included in the initial list. Minnesota and Illinois are the other two league teams receiving votes.

The Illini are coming off their best season in 15 years, finishing 8-5 in head coach Bret Bielema’s second season in Champaign. Illinois was ranked last season for the first time since 2011, ending the longest poll draught for a Power 5 team in the country. The Illini also received their first College Football Playoff ranking, coming in at No. 16, after starting the season 7-1.

Also on Monday, Illinois standout defensive lineman Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph Jr. both were named to the Bednarik Award Watch List. The annual award is presented to the most outstanding defensive player in college football. Newton and Randolph Jr. are two of the most experienced defensive lineman in the Big Ten coming into the season.