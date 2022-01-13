Illinois ready to renew rivalry with Michigan: “Just two teams that don’t like each other”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — There is no love lost between Illinois and Michigan, something the Illini are not hiding heading into Friday night’s rivalry game at State Farm Center. Not after what happened last year.

The Illini let their play do the talking in a 23-point win against the Wolverines in Ann Arbor last March. It’s a victory they thought would be enough to give them at least a share of the Big Ten regular season title with Michigan but a Big Ten ruling settled on win percentage as the final determining factor, despite Illinois having two more conference victories in the COVID-19 altered season. Feathers were ruffled, with Illini head coach Brad Underwood and athletic director Josh Whitman pleading their case to have a share of the championship.

"There's definitely a hatred cause I feel like we should have another B1G banner hanging in our rafters and it's not there"



"With the way they talk on social media, with the way our fans talk about them, I definitely feel a strong hatred"#Illini @colehawk23 on Michigan… pic.twitter.com/KKeCtjQYsW — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) January 13, 2022

The Illini ended up getting their banner by winning the league’s tournament, the program’s first since 2005, but the sting of not getting a share of the crown still stings 10 months later. It’s something that’s fueling the team heading into Friday.

“There’s definitely a hatred because I feel like we should have another Big Ten banner hanging in our rafters and it’s not there,” Illinois sophomore forward Coleman Hawkins said. “With the way they talk on social media, the way our fans talk about them, I definitely feel a strong hatred, a rivalry between them.”

“You can quote me on this…nobody in the Big Ten, and I mean nobody likes Illinois” – @H_Dickinson24 in Aug. to @WolverineCorner



The #Illini say they haven't forgotten, hosting Michigan Friday:



"I'm glad people hate playing against us, it shows how good of a program we are" pic.twitter.com/Up3yY8ZPBX — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) January 13, 2022

“Just two teams that don’t like each other,” Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier said. “I mean we know we’re going to get their best punches, there’s going to be ups and downs.”



“You know last season we were the two best teams in the league, we had some outside circumstances involved, whatever they were but we know it’s a really good basketball team and yet it makes college basketball fun, these type of games,” Underwood added.