CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer has had an up-and-down start to this time with the Illini. There have certainly been moments to hang his hat on, including two game-winning drives, one in the opener and one last weekend at Maryland. There have also been poor moments, like throwing four interceptions in a loss against Penn State. Through it all the Ole Miss transfer is doing his best to learn from every circumstance.

Altmyer is third in the Big Ten in total offense, accounting for an average of 253.1 yards per game. That only trails Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa and Ohio State’s Kyle McCord. Through seven games, Altmyer has thrown for 1,571 yards and run for 201. His eight touchdown passes is fifth in the league, while his nine interceptions is three more than anyone else in the conference.

“You just learn from last game, learn from experiences,” Altmyer said. “Just keep growing, work week-by-week individually, throughout the week, throughout game prep.”



“I love the way he’s competing, the way he’s using his legs, the way he’s staying poised under really tough circumstances,” Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said. “He’s on the verge of becoming really good. Those are the things we have to get tidied up.”

Illinois hosts Wisconsin for Homecoming Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on FS1.