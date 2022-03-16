CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — March is truly unpredictable and that’s what makes filling out a bracket so fun and also frustrating.

70 million people submit NCAA tournament brackets each year. No one has ever filled out a perfect bracket, but one U of I professor is trying to help by starting a website and dedicating a lot of research and time to try and get it right.

“The website is basically an opportunity for sports fans like you to have some fun with the analytics and see how it works,” Professor Sheldon Jacobson said.

Sheldon Jacobson is a hockey fan, but when the computer science professor came to the U of I more than two decades ago, he came up with an idea to use data to predict March Madness.

“People want to know what’s the secret sauce,” Jacobson said. “What is analytics when it comes to picking a bracket? And we try and uncover that and at least shed some light on how advanced analytics can help people put together their brackets in an informed way.”

Jacobson started Bracketodds in 2006, using analytics and data to create a winning bracket.

What started as a class project evolved into a website in 2011. It’s gained national traction with hundreds of thousands of visitors.

“We’ve taken the data since the tournament went into current form in 1985 and compiled it in a way that people can be informed,” Jacobson said. “For example, how far does a certain seed advance in the tournament? What could you expect them to do?”

The website helps you make your bracket using data, or you can have one created for you through their simulator.

“The Illini. a 4 vs. a 13,” Jacobson said. “Well, there’s good news and there’s bad news. It’s better to be a 4 then a 13, but in the last three tournaments the 4’s have only won 7 of those 12 games. The 13s have won 5 of them, but the three tournaments before that the 4s have won 11 of the 12. So is this going to be an 11 of 12 kind of year or is it going to be a 7 out of 12 kind of year? And we won’t know until they take the court on Friday.”

After an upset last year for the then number 1 seed Illinois, Jacobson says odds may be in their favor.

“The laws of averages say there’s reverence of the mean, that when you lose on one side, you gain on another,” Jacobson said. “With that, let’s hope that things go well on Friday for the Illini.”

So how far does professor Jacbonson have Illinois going? In the south bracket, he projects them beating Chattanooga in the first round, with Houston advancing as well. So it’ll be the Cougars and Illini in the second round with a chance to go to the sweet 16 on the line.

He’s got the Illini playing in the second weekend for the first time in 17 years taking on Arizona in a rematch from earlier this season, that game was in Champaign, this time they will play in San Antonio.

Even the Illini professor can’t pick Illinois to beat Arizona, he has the top seeded Wildcats taking down Illinois in the Sweet 16 with Villanova getting past Tennessee.

But this is just math, that’s why they play the games.