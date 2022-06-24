CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois is set to host Syracuse on November 29th for the ACC/ Big Ten Men’s Basketball Challenge. This is only the fourth game and first in 27 years between the Illini and the Orange.

It’s also the first meeting between the teams played on campus. The last three times were on neutral sites.

Illinois won the first two matchups back in 1978 and 1989. Syracuse won the latest in 1995. Illinois has won it’s last two ACC/ Big Ten Challenge Contests, beating Duke in 2020 and Notre Dame last season.