CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Without having to install a whole new offense, second year Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. can keep his focus on the field.

“Every day you walk out on the field there’s good, bad and ugly,” Lunney Jr. said. “We’re fighting to purge the ugly, correct the bad, and make it as much good as we can.”

For the first time since 2020, the Illini will have consistency on the offensive side of the ball after back-to-back seasons with first-year coordinators. It’s something that’s meaningful to Lunney’s players.

“This my first time having the same OC two years in a row,” Illinois junior running back Reggie Love III said. “Going into my senior year, from my freshman year to my junior year, each year we had different offensive coordinators. It was always, ‘We have to learn, we have to learn. We go to camp, we got to learn.’ Now with Coach Lunney, it’s, ‘We’re in camp, we know what we gotta do.'”



“He’s talked about places he’s been jump from Year 1 to Year 2, and I feel that coming,” Illinois junior tight end Tip Reiman said. “There’s a sense of something boiling that’s about to explode, and I think there’s something good coming.”

In his two seasons at UTSA, Lunney’s Roadrunner offenses scored eight more points per game from Year 1 to Year 2, taking them from 66th (28.3) to 11th (36.9) in the country. Last season the Illini were 95th in the nation with 24.2 points per game. Executing in the red zone will need to take a jump as well, as Illinois ranked 93rd in the country in red zone efficiency, only scoring a touchdown on 29% of opportunities.

“It’s a little bit, like, putting our guys in better positions, it’s about execution, about taking the opportunities,” Lunney Jr. said about the red zone. “It’s a mindset. Even though there were failures, we’re going to use that for experience and fuel and knowledge to help prepare us for this year.”

With six returning starters on offense, Lunney Jr. has some major production to replace, including All-American running back Chase Brown, but as history shows, the Illini OC is very capable of taking a big jump.