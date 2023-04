CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football is once again going to play under the Friday night lights. This year’s home game against Nebraska has been moved from Saturday, Oct. 7 to Friday, Oct. 6. The Big Ten and its television partners elected to move up game day, with a prime time Friday night kickoff at Memorial Stadium. Game time and television designation will be released at a later day. This will be the fourth-straight season Illinois will suit up on a Friday night.