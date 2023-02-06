CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball’s game against Minnesota Tuesday night will not be played due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Gophers’ program. The game was originally set for 7:30 p.m. at State Farm Center but the Gophers announced Monday afternoon they would not be making the trip.

Minnesota and Illinois, along with the Big Ten Conference, will work together to identify possible rescheduling dates.

All distributed tickets for the Illinois-Minnesota game will be valid for the new date and time, if the game is able to be rescheduled.

Next up for the Fighting Illini (16-7, 7-5) is a home game on Saturday, Feb. 11 against No. 24 Rutgers (16-7, 8-4). Tipoff is slated for 1 p.m. CT at State Farm Center.