CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois men’s tennis team is motivated. After missing the NCAA tournament last season for the first time since 1995, the Illini are hungry to start a new streak and a big opportunity to boost their resume is in front of them this weekend.

Illinois hosts two matches at Atkins in their lone two home matches this month, with Central Florida in town Friday night at 6 p.m. before Notre Dame visits Champaign on Saturday at 6 p.m.

“This week is a big emphasis on each guy’s needs and what they need specifically to kind of be ready to excel when the lights come on,” Illinois head coach Brad Dancer said. “UCF is incredibly talented, you look at their roster and their ratings of their players and it’s off the charts, they’re one of the best teams. We know it’s a big challenge Friday night and then kind of no matter what happens there, Notre Dame is always a great match for us.. We always look forward to that. The coaches and I have a great relationship so that’s going to be a tremendous battle as well, so two really awesome matches this weekend.”