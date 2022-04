URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois played ranked Michigan men’s tennis close on Friday at the Atkins Tennis Center, but eventually fell to the Wolverines 4-1.

Michigan took the doubles point after the doubles pair of Olivier Stuart and Siphosothando Montsi took them to extra sets. Hunter Heck was the only individual to win his match, winning in two sets.

The Illini fall to 7-11 on the season and 1-2 in the Big Ten. They will be back on the court Sunday with Michigan State in town.