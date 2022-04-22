URBANA (WCIA) — The Illinois men’s tennis team beat Indiana 4-3 Friday afternoon at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex, the second win of the day for the Illini after sweeping Eastern Illinois in the morning.

Illinois 4, EIU 0

Doubles

1. Gabrielius Guzauskas / Alex Brown (ILL) def. Christos Kyrillou/Thomas Wallace (EIU) 6-2

2. Siphosothando Montsi / Lucas Horve (ILL) vs. Charles Courteau/Cameron Slabbert (EIU) 5-2, unfinished

3. Hunter Heck / Olivier Stuart (ILL) def. Leighton Brandon/Tyler Carlin (EIU) 6-4



Singles

1. #65 Hunter Heck (ILL) def. Leighton Brandon (EIU) 6-1, 6-1

2. #61 Olivier Stuart (ILL) def. Christos Kyrillou (EIU) 6-2, 6-2*

3. Alex Brown (ILL) vs. Cameron Slabbert (EIU) 6-3, 5-3, unfinished

4. Lucas Horve (ILL) vs. Charles Courteau (EIU) 6-4, 3-2, unfinished

5. Nic Meister (ILL) vs. Pau Riera (EIU) 6-4, 5-2, unfinished

6. Gabrielius Guzauskas (ILL) def. Thomas Wallace (EIU) 6-2, 6-1



Order of finish: Doubles (1,3); Singles (1,6,2)



Illinois 4, Indiana 3

Doubles

1. Patrick Fletchall/Ilya Tiraspolsky (IND) def. #71 Alex Brown / Gabrielius Guzauskas (ILL) 6-1

2. #60 Hunter Heck / Lucas Horve (ILL) vs. Vikash Singh/Carson Haskins (IND) 5-2, unfinished

3. Michael Andre/Luka Vukovic (IND) def. Nic Meister / Siphosothando Montsi (ILL) 6-3

Singles

1. #65 Hunter Heck (ILL) def. Carson Haskins (IND) 6-1, 6-3

2. Siphosothando Montsi (ILL) def. Patrick Fletchall (IND) 6-4, 6-4

3. #61 Olivier Stuart (ILL) def. Luka Vukovic (IND) 6-1, 6-1

4. Alex Brown (ILL) def. Vikash Singh (IND) 3-6, 6-1, 7-5*

5. Michael Andre (IND) def. Nic Meister (ILL) 7-5, 6-1

6. Ilya Tiraspolsky (IND) def. Gabrielius Guzauskas (ILL) 6-4, 7-5

Order of finish: Doubles (1,3); Singles (3,1,2,5,6,4)