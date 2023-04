STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WCIA) — Illinois tied its best finish since 2018 by taking the bronze medal at the NCAA Men’s Gymnastics finals hosted by Penn State.

Ian Skirkey and Ashton Anaya take home individual national championships, on pommel horse and rings respectively. It is back-to-back titles for Anaya on rings, after taking home gold last season.

Stanford takes home the team national championship, with Michigan following just behind. Third place is tied for the Illini’s best finish since 2018.