WCIA — Illinois men’s golf thought it was going to have to defend its lead at the Big Ten Championships on Sunday, but weather canceled the third round en route to the Illini’s 8th-straight Big Ten title.

As a team the Illini finished eight under par, 17 strokes better than runner-up Northwestern.

Tommy Kuhl and Matthis Besard tied for third individually shooting two under par, while Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Jackson Buchanan both tied for fifth at one under. Piercen Hunt rounded out the group with a 13th place finish at two over par.

Regionals will be selected on Wednesday before they actually get played in two weeks.